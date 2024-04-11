Two universities in Azerbaijan rank in world rankings

11 April 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an international analytical agency renowned for its comprehensive university rankings, has recently unveiled its highly anticipated QS World University Rankings by Subject for the year 2024. This annual release serves as a pivotal resource for students, educators, and policymakers worldwide, offering valuable insights into the performance and reputation of universities across various academic disciplines.

The QS rankings are a culmination of rigorous evaluation processes, meticulously designed to assess universities' strengths and capabilities in specific subject fields. Incorporating feedback from academic experts, employers, and research indicators, the rankings provide a comprehensive overview of the global higher education landscape.

Azerbaijan, a country with a growing presence in the international academic arena, has garnered recognition in the latest QS rankings. Two prominent universities from Azerbaijan have distinguished themselves by securing positions in different subject categories, showcasing the nation's commitment to academic excellence and research advancement.

The notable achievements include Azerbaijan Languages University's commendable performance in the "Modern Languages" program, securing a position among the top 301-340 universities globally. This recognition underscores the institution's dedication to linguistic studies and its contribution to the field of modern languages on a global scale.

Additionally, Azerbaijan State Economic University has showcased its academic prowess by securing positions in two distinct subject categories. In the "Economics & Econometrics" program, the university has been ranked among the top 351-400 universities worldwide, highlighting its expertise in economic studies and quantitative analysis. Moreover, in the "Social Sciences & Management" program, the university has secured a position within the top 501-550 universities globally, signifying its multidisciplinary approach and commitment to fostering knowledge in social sciences and management disciplines.

It's important to note that the QS ranking methodology encompasses five key indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, H-index, and international collaboration. These indicators serve as benchmarks for assessing universities' performance, reflecting their academic influence, industry relevance, research impact, and global connectivity.

Azerbaijan's representation in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 reflects the country's growing prominence in the global academic landscape and underscores the commitment of its universities to excellence in education, research, and innovation.

