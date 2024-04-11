Malicious e-mails targeting state institutions blocked in Azerbaijan

11 April 2024 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

During the months of January-March of 2024, the State Special Communication and Information Security Service (SSCISS) of Azerbaijan has sent 7,865,699 emails through the state email service created for government agencies, of which 7,185,983 were delivered to users, while 679,716 were blocked due to harmful content, Azernews reports.

According to calculations based on the data provided by SSCISS, the number of blocked harmful emails decreased by 17% compared to the same period in 2023.

It is worth noting that in 2023, a total of 24,756,000 emails were received by the state email service, of which 24,716,000 were delivered to users, while 2,773,000 were blocked due to harmful content.

