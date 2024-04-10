This year's Ramadan holiday is of special importance - Sheikh

10 April 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

This year's Ramadan holiday has special significance, Azernews reports, citing the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Administration (CMB), Sheikhulislam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade.

He said that mosques are being built and restored in the liberated areas.

"Our people are returning to their native homelands. I wished to God that he would not show us another war. May he have mercy on our martyrs and give good health to our veterans. The holiday is already being celebrated in all the liberated lands. In Shusha and Aghdam, the call to prayer was sounded and prayers were performed. This is for us. it's an honor".

