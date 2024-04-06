Supreme Court collective meets new judges [PHOTOS]

6 April 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court - Aida Huseyn and Teyyub Mukhtarov were introduced to the collective, Azernews reports.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council, Inam Karimov, introduced them to the collective.

It is worth noting that the judicial reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in the direction of the formation of justice that meets the requirements of the modern era and has a high reputation in society place a great deal of responsibility on the judges.

From this point of view, every judge should be independent and fair, act transparently, and try to increase the trust of society in the courts. Confidence was expressed that the new judges will make an important contribution to the judicial system with their experienced and professional activities. Then the new judges spoke and emphasised that they would try to justify the high trust shown to them.

