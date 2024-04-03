Khazar University hosts 8th Azerbaijan International Psychology Conference [PHOTO]

3 April 2024 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Department of Psychology of Khazar University is gearing up to host the highly anticipated "8th International Psychology Conference of Azerbaijan." Scheduled for two days on April 26-27, this prestigious event is poised to attract a diverse audience, including students, professionals, and enthusiasts from various sectors, Azernews reports.

Renowned for its academic excellence and practical significance, the conference serves as a platform for attendees to delve into the latest developments and insights in psychology. Esteemed professors and practitioners from around the globe, including distinguished speakers like Prof. Adrian Furnham, Prof. Michele Moore, and Prof. Cem Ali Gizir, will present their expertise on a range of topics.

Welcoming participants from the mental health field, human resources, management, finance, and beyond, the conference promises invaluable networking opportunities and the chance to enhance theoretical and practical skills through workshops and discussions.

Established in 1991 by Dr. Hamlet Isakhanli, Khazar University has a rich history of academic excellence and research contributions. The Department of Psychology, founded in 2010, continues this tradition by offering comprehensive education in psychology theory and practice.

In addition to presentations and lectures, the conference invites submissions of scientific theses, providing researchers with a platform to showcase their findings and contribute to the advancement of the field. Topics covered include biological psychology, clinical psychology, cognitive psychology, and more.

Khazar University extends a warm invitation to all interested individuals to participate in this enriching academic event. For further information and registration details, please visit Khazar University's official website.

