16 March 2024 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

“Our partnership has reached an excellent level,” Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said in a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Highlighting the existed potential, the Prime Minister underlined: “We will make every effort to deepen this friendship, cooperation, and partnership.”

