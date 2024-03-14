Embrace spring season in Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

14 March 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

For Azerbaijani people, spring is a time of joy and celebration.

It is a time when people gather together to feel the unity and renewal of nature.

This time of the year is marked by colorful decorations, twinkling lights, and the sound of cheerful music filling the air.

Streets are adorned with festive ornaments, and homes are illuminated with bright lights and festive displays.

The aroma of delicious food wafts through the air, tempting passersby with its magnificent scents.

Azernews informs that Icherisheher (the Old City) has launched a series of events to delight its visitors this spring.

Ramadan and Novruz tours are organised specially for Old City visitors.

During Ramadan tours held on Saturdays, guests can visit historical sites such as the Shirvanshahs Palace mosques, the Sirataghli Religious-Architectural Complex, the Seyid Yahya Bakuvi Mausoleum, and the Muhammad, Beyler, and Juma mosques located in Icherisheher under the supervision of guides.

Organised on Tuesday evenings and from March 20-26 at Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve, Novruz tours offer its visitors a great opportunity to learn about traditional craftsmanship and participate in various activities like egg fighting, Qodu-qodu ceremonies, wheat frying, dancing Yalli, which symbolises unity and solidarity, and much more.

People exchange warm greetings and heartfelt wishes, spreading joy and positivity wherever they go.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais, and bathhouses, make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Established in 2008, Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve is home to a rich collection of artefacts unearthed during archaeological excavations, making it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts.

At the reserve, visitors can explore the Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography, the Museum of Antiques, and the Castle Museum, which together house over 2,000 archaeological and architectural relics.

Among them are ancient rock paintings, pottery, jewellery, weapons, and coins, among other fascinating artefacts. Of particular interest are the 18th-century tandir, two underground passages from the 10th to 15th centuries, and various traditional dwellings such as portable animal skin tents and stone and straw houses with domes.

