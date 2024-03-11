Azerbaijani MP makes proposal for facilitating traffic on Baku-Sumgait road

11 March 2024 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The suggestion is to make the Baku-Sumgayit road 2-3 stories high.

According to Azernews, MP Fazail Agamaly said this during public hearings in the National Assembly's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

"Although the Baku-Sumgayit road has 6 lanes, it becomes 2 lanes in the capital, causing congestion. I left Novxani at 8:00 to come to the National Assembly today and arrived just 5 minutes before 10. This happens every day. To eliminate this, we can build roads with 2-3 stories using lightweight construction, similar to those in Japan," he noted.

"The issue of parking is related to the shortcomings allowed during the establishment of road infrastructure in the past. To alleviate congestion in the city, personal small cars can be allowed to park at parking lots or even up to the metro. Later, people can switch to public transportation. This was implemented at that time," added the deputy.

The Baku-Sumgayit road, a crucial transportation artery, has recently become a focal point for discussion and potential development. The proposal to elevate this significant route to 2-3 stories aims to address current challenges and enhance overall transportation efficiency.

Despite the road having six lanes, a bottleneck occurs in the capital, leading to congestion. This issue was raised during public hearings in the National Assembly's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship by MP Fazail Agamali. He emphasised the need for innovative solutions, suggesting a construction approach reminiscent of Japan's multi-story roads to alleviate traffic problems.

The proposal not only focuses on the physical expansion of the road but also touches upon related issues such as parking and overall urban infrastructure. Agamali pointed out that addressing the shortcomings in past road infrastructure development could contribute to easing congestion. Additionally, he suggested allowing personal small cars to park in designated areas or even near metro stations, promoting a shift towards public transportation.

The ongoing discussions surrounding the Baku-Sumgayit road underscore the importance of strategic planning and infrastructure improvements to meet the growing demands of a dynamic and bustling region. As stakeholders consider the proposal, the potential transformation of this key transportation route could significantly impact the daily lives of commuters and contribute to the overall development of the surrounding areas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz