Russian Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

5 March 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin begins a two-day working visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Mishustin will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials. They are expected to consider a range of issues related to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation. Particular attention will be paid to promoting joint projects in the energy, transport, industrial, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Several intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents are expected to be signed as a result of the meetings and negotiations.

