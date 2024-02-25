Awareness-raising campaign highlighting Khojaly genocide held in UK [PHOTOS]

An awareness-raising campaign dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been launched in the UK's major cities, London and Edinburgh.

The campaign involved a rally where vehicles equipped with electronic boards displaying poignant messages related to the Khojaly genocide traversed the central streets of London and Edinburgh, Azernews reports.

These messages included powerful slogans such as "Justice for Khojaly: Standing together for truth, remembrance, and justice", "Never forget Khojaly: Honouring the victims of a tragic massacre", and "Remembering the lives lost in a senseless act of violence".



The rally captured the attention of local residents, shedding light on the atrocities committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in the town of Khojaly.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region and launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the massacre.

Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.

---

