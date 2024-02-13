UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

13 February 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on your victory in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and extend my best wishes for progress and prosperity to the government and people of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President of the United Arab Emirates

---

