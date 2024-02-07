Asian Parliamentary Assembly arrives to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

7 February 2024 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Members of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly arrived at a polling station to observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The observation was conducted at polling station No. 29 of the regular first electoral district No. 24.

It should be noted that presidential elections are being held in Azerbaijan today. Seven candidates have been registered for the presidential election. Five of them were nominated by political parties, and two - on their own initiative. On January 9, the registration of the presidential candidacy was completed.

The names of 6 million, 478 thousand, and 623 voters are on the voter lists. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the country.

So far, 90,372 observers have registered to observe the elections. 790 of them are observers, representing 72 international organisations. These observers are from 89 countries.

Elections cover the whole territory of Azerbaijan, including the territories liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

49 polling stations have been established for Azerbaijani citizens abroad in embassies and consulates in 37 countries. More than 23 thousand voters will exercise their right to vote at these polling stations.

190 international media organisations took part in the elections. 216 of their representatives have been registered as international observers.

On the day of voting, a portable box will be handed to voters whose names are on the voter list but who will not be able to go to the polling stations, as required by the Electoral Code.

