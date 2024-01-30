Azerbaijan's Ombudsman participates in 10th meeting of OIC OA in Pakistan [PHOTOS]

30 January 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva took part in the 10th meeting of the Board of the Ombudsmen Association of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Pakistan, Azernews reports.

The Press Service of the Ombudsman's Office reports that speaking at the event organized by the Federal Fiscal Ombudsman of Pakistan, in which the Ombudsmen of Turkiye, Morocco, Indonesia, Bahrain, and Bulgaria are represented, S. Aliyeva noted that as a result of increasing armed conflicts and natural disasters, serious problems have arisen in the field of ensuring human rights and freedoms.

The Ombudsman noted gross violations of the fundamental rights of people and the growth of forced migration.

The Ombudsman noted that, against the backdrop of these developments, UN initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals have weakened and emphasised the important role of national human rights institutions in advancing these calls.

The Ombudsperson also spoke about the negative impact of occupation and military conflicts on the environment. Referring to the acts of environmental terror committed by Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijan during almost 30 years of occupation, she brought to the attention of the participants the issue of existing mine threats in the liberated territories.

The Ombudsman was informed about the construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation to ensure sustainable settlement and safe living.

S. Aliyeva noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Azerbaijan. The decision is a vivid example of great trust and respect for Azerbaijan.

The Ombudsman suggested organising a joint event on this topic with the participation of OIC countries' Ombudsmen, noting that this meeting will create opportunities for the exchange of positive experiences in the field of environmental protection and propaganda.

Several issues of mutual interest between the OIC members were discussed at the meeting, emphasising the importance of the association's representation at international forums.

