Azerbaijan represented at 55th Cairo International Book Fair

27 January 2024 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

An Azerbaijani delegation is attending the 55th Cairo International Book Fair in Egypt, which brings together 1200 publishing houses from 70 countries, Azernews reports.

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, with the support of Azerbaijani Embassy in Egypt Azerbaijan, the national stand displays books highlighting the country’s culture, history, geography and literature.

The Azerbaijani delegation, including the employees of the Ministry of Culture, as well as the poet and writer Agshin Yenisey participated in a number of events on the opening day of the exhibition.

The exhibition will run until February 6.

