Resettlement in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil town to start this year [PHOTOS]

25 January 2024 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangazur economic region, has reported that a residential complex is being built in the centre of Jabrayil town. The complex is being built with 4-5 storey 33 residential buildings, which will consist of 712 flats, Azernews reports.

Construction works are being carried out by the State Housing Construction Agency.

After the completion of construction work this year, 2158 former IDPs will be resettled in the buildings. Four years ago, on October 4, Jabrayil was liberated from Armenian occupation.

Together with Jebrail, 9 villages were liberated on that day - Karkhulu, Shyukurbayli, Charaken, Dashkasan, Khorovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad, Yukhary Maralyan and Dajal.

Azerbaijani flag was hoisted on the territories liberated from occupation.

Jabrayil district was established on August 8, 1930, on January 4, 1963, it was liquidated and attached to Fuzuli district. The district was reestablished on June 17, 1964.

Jabrayil is located in the south-east of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains, in the spurs of the Garabagh Range. The district shares a border with Iran in the south. It has a total area of 1,049 square metres and is dominated by mountainous terrain.

The Jabrayil district was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces on 23 August 1993. There was 1 town, 4 settlements and 97 villages in the district. During the occupation, forced migrants from Jabrayil settled in tent camps, freight wagons and dormitories in 2,000 settlements in 58 districts of the country.

On January 5, 1994, during the Goradiz operation, the village of Jojug Marjanli in Jabrayil district was liberated from the occupation. In 2016, during the April battles, as a result of the counter-offensive operation, Azerbaijan managed to clear the Leletepe Heights. Thus, the village of Jojug Marjanli was taken under the control of the Azerbaijani army.

On October 4, 2020, the President of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, addressing the nation, announced the liberation of Jabrayil and 9 villages.

In the course of the Second Garabagh War, the town of Jabrayil and 80 villages of the district were liberated. After the liberation of Jabrayil from occupation, control over the Azerbaijan-Iran border was partially restored.

Six days after the victory in the Patriotic War, on November 16, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Jabrayil district, liberated from occupation. The President hoisted the Azerbaijani flag in the town of Jabrayil and on the Khudaferin Bridge.

On October 4, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev visited Jabrayil district.

In Jabrayil, the Head of State laid the foundation stone for the joint service centre of KAMAZ OJSC and Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association and the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park to be established in the East-Zangazur economic region.

The Head of State attended the opening ceremony of the 110/35/10-kilovolt substation "Jabrayil" and the complex of the military unit of the State Border Guard Service. The Head of State laid the foundation for the Jabrayil District Central Hospital, a school building, and the first apartment block in Jabrayil.

Then President Ilham Aliyev met with public representatives of Jabrayil district.

The Head of State laid the foundation of the Jabrayil Memorial Complex and gave a start to the reconstruction of Jabrayil town.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz