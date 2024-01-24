Azerbaijan Defence Ministry delegation embarks on trip to UAE

24 January 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The delegation of the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

It was noted that the exhibition and conference on unmanned systems, UMEX-2024, started in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on January 23.

A delegation headed by the Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Mustafayev, is participating in the exhibition held under the patronage of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of the Ministry of Defence and the organisation of ADNEC Group.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister V. Mustafayev visited Halcon, Al Tariq, Lahab, Nimr, and Caracal enterprises, which are part of the Tawazun Industrial Park, which is the basis of the military-industrial complex of the UAE, and got close to their production facilities. met and discussed future cooperation and the organisation of mutual visits.

In addition, V. Mustafayev, who met with the Minister of State for Defence Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and a member of the Council of Ministers, Muhammad bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDGE Company, Faisal Al Bannai, expressed his satisfaction with participating in the UMEX-2024 exhibition. He emphasised that cooperation with the UAE is one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan's defence industry and invited the meeting participants to the 5th International Defence Exhibition, ADEX-2024, to be held in Baku.

During the meetings, views were exchanged on the development of existing cooperation and other issues of interest.

It should be noted that the UMEX-2024 exhibition, attended by more than 134 participants from 26 countries and attended by more than 500 foreign representatives, exhibits technologies related to aviation and cosmonautics.

The exhibition will continue until January 25.

