Guterres urged Iran and Pakistan to exercise restraint

19 January 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls on Iran and Pakistan to show restraint to avoid further aggravation of the situation, Azernews reports.

This is stated in a statement by the official representative of the Secretary General of the world organization Stephane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General is extremely concerned about the recent exchange of strikes between Iran and Pakistan, which have reportedly caused casualties on both sides. He urges both countries to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation," the statement said.

Guterres is convinced that "all security concerns" between Iran and Pakistan should be resolved "by peaceful means, through dialogue and cooperation by the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and good neighborly relations."

Iran and Pakistan are two countries that share a border. They have been fighting against a group of people who want to separate from their countries for a long time. Recently, both countries have started attacking each other's territory, which is very unusual.

This is happening because of tensions in the Middle East, where other countries are also fighting. Iran and Pakistan are both trying to protect themselves and their allies.

The latest attack happened when Iran attacked Pakistan and killed two children. Pakistan then attacked back and killed some people too. This has caused a lot of problems between the two countries. Other countries are trying to help them stop fighting and find a peaceful solution. It is not clear why Iran and Pakistan are attacking each other, but they need to talk and find a way to stop the fighting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz