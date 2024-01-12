Azerbaijan's Ambassador to USA meets with heads of diplomatic missions of Turkic states

12 January 2024 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to the USA, Khazar Ibrahim, met with the heads of diplomatic missions of Turkic states in Washington. The Azerbaijani diplomat wrote about it on the X social network, Azernews reports.

Görev süresi dolan sayın Büyükelçi Kardeşimiz @HMuratMercan bey ve İnci hanım ile Türk Devletleri Washington Büyükelçileri olarak bir araya geldik. Kendilerine, başarılı görevlerinden sonra muvaffakıyet diler, huzur ve mutluluk arzu ederiz. #TekMilletİkiDevlet 🇦🇿🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/iLnilFOqi8 — Khazar Ibrahim (@hazar_khazar) January 12, 2024

"We gathered with our esteemed ambassador brother Murad bey and Inji khanum, whose terms of office have expired, as ambassadors of Turkic states in Washington. We wish them good luck in fulfilling their duties, peace, and happiness. One nation, two states," said Khazar Ibrahim.

Recall that the Turkish Ambassador to the United States, Hasan Murad Marcan, has been in office since March 2021. His term of office expires on January 12.

