Vatican calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to sign peace treaty [PHOTOS]

9 January 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis emphasised the importance of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, delivering his annual State of the World address to members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Reiterating his vision of the situation in the South Caucasus, the Pope urged the parties to sign a peace treaty. He emphasised the importance of finding a solution to the difficult humanitarian situation facing the inhabitants of the region, encouraging displaced persons to return legally and safely to their homes, and respecting places of worship belonging to different religious communities. The Pope noted that these steps will contribute to creating an atmosphere of trust to achieve the long-awaited peace.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Holy See Ilgar Mukhtarov conveyed to Pope Francis the greetings and congratulations of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and invited him to attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan.

---

