Discover frozen splendour of Nohur Lake in Gabala [PHOTOS]

If you're seeking a winter getaway with pleasant weather, stunning landscapes, and opportunities for skiing, Nohur Lake in Gabala is the ideal destination.

Located approximately 225 km from the capital city, Gabala is regarded as a popular tourist spot. The climate is mild in spring and autumn, hot in summer, and cold in winter. Winter in Gabala holds its own enchantment.

Gabala boasts awe-inspiring mountains, misty forests, and diverse wildlife. Nohur Lake remains a picturesque sight throughout all seasons.

Originally constructed after World War II to provide water for neighbouring villages, Nohur Lake has evolved into a favoured recreational area. Its vast expanse of water, lined with trees, reflects the green-blue hues of the Greater Caucasus Mountains.

Swimming is not allowed, but fishing and hiking are popular activities.

As winter arrives, the lake gradually freezes over, beginning in late December and thawing in late March, although timing can vary each year depending on the weather.

During winter, the ice covering the lake's surface can reach a thickness of 40-50 cm, forming intriguing patterns ranging from bubbles to unique lines.

Though swimming is prohibited, visitors can indulge in fishing and admire the mesmerising panoramic views of the mountains that surround the lake.

Skiing enthusiasts can hit the nearby slopes, embracing the thrill of gliding down the powdery white slopes, all while admiring the panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.

Winter in Gabala and the captivating Nohur Lake present a unique and enchanting experience for visitors seeking natural beauty.

