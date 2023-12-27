Cabinet of Ministers determines status of state historical, cultural, and ethnographic reserve

27 December 2023 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the "List of subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azernews reports that the relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the State Historical, Cultural, and Ethnographic Reserve was included in the "List of subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The record part of the document was cancelled.

