World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day held in Cairo

The Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society operating in Cairo held an event on the occasion of December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov, our compatriots living in Cairo, as well as students studying Azerbaijani language at the courses of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event.

Congratulating the participants of the event on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, Ambassador Elkhan Polukhov noted that this significant day established by the national leader is a holiday of solidarity not only for Azerbaijanis but also for all people who love Azerbaijan and consider Azerbaijanis their friends.

Researcher-academician Seymur Nasirov, chairman of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and the Azerbaijani Diaspora in this country, talked about the rapid development of relations between the two countries in recent years. He also talked about the activities of the Azerbaijani community and, at the same time, the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.

Seymur Nasirov informed the participants of the meeting that the Friendship Society held a number of events on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".

Then, Egyptian students of Azerbaijani language courses under the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society made speeches in Azerbaijani language and recited poems praising our country.

