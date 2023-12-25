President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Emir of Kuwait State
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a congratulatory letter to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of his ascension to the throne.
The letter reads:
"Your Highness,
I heartily congratulate you on your ascension to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.
I believe that we will continue our efforts towards strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.
I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Kuwait.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 25 December 2023"
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz