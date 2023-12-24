Military unit N celebrates the day of formation

24 December 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the 2023 event plan, an event was held on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the establishment of military unit No. N, Azernews reports. This was informed by the Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and those who died for the independence and territorial integrity of our Motherland was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

At the event, the participants were informed about the creation of the military unit and the way of fighting, and it was noted that the military unit has always fought courageously for the territorial integrity of our lands since its inception. Dozens of servicemen of the military unit were awarded with various orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their well-deserved performance in the defense of our homeland.

Those who spoke at the ceremony congratulated Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and emphasized that his celebration of this day two years ago with commando military personnel caused great enthusiasm among the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and is always remembered with pride.

The congratulations of the Minister of Defense and other management staff of the Ministry were conveyed to the personnel of the military unit. Under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the day by day strengthening of the Azerbaijani Army, the increase in its combat capability was noted, and it was emphasized that our Army is always capable of protecting the territorial integrity of our country.

A group of military personnel who distinguished themselves in military service were awarded with an honorary order and valuable gifts.

The festive event ended with a concert program and a ceremonial passage of the staff in front of the tribune.

