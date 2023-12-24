110/35/10 kV “Aghdam” junction substation owned by Azerenerji OJSC is inaugurated

24 December 2023 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Aghdam district.

The head of state attended the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV “Aghdam” junction substation owned by Azerenerji OJSC.

President of Azerenerji OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state about the substation.

The “Aghdam” junction substation was built by Azerenerji in the village of Shelli, Aghdam district. The substation will connect villages in the Aghdam district as well as Khojaly, Asgaran, Khojavand, Aghdara and Khankendi to the national power grid and serve as an alternate supply source. The micro SCADA system integrated into the substation is synchronized with the Azerenerji’s central SCADA system.

The head of state launched the “Aghdam” junction substation.

