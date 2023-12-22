President of Kyrgyz Republic sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

22 December 2023 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday!

I would like to emphasise that your strategic vision, successful political and economic reforms implemented under your leadership have significantly strengthened Azerbaijan`s international prestige, stability, and the prosperity of its people.

I am confident that the new geopolitical reality in the South Caucasus, along with the ongoing expansion of transportation and logistical capabilities, will pave the way for strengthening friendship and strategic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan. This partnership reached an unprecedented level last year following the outcomes of our bilateral visits in April and October.

I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, robust health, prosperity, and continued success in your state activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Sadyr Zhaparov

President of the Kyrgyz Republic"

----

