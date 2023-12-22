Chinese President congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of your birthday, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you.
China and Azerbaijan are traditional friendly partners. Currently, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are developing very well and steadily, the political mutual trust is constantly strengthening, and cooperation across various areas is yielding fruitful results. I highly appreciate the efforts you have made to strengthen bilateral relations. In September of last year, we had a successful meeting in the city of Samarkand, where important agreements were reached on advancing bilateral relations into a new era.
I attach great importance to the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan, and I am ready to continue my efforts alongside you to elevate bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation to a new level for the benefit of our countries and peoples.
I wish you robust health and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Xi Jinping
President of the People's Republic of China
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz