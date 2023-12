19 December 2023 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to Presidential Decree No. 724 of January 13, 2016 "On ensuring the activity of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve matters arising from this decree.

