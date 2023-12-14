Azerbaijan represented at 2nd Global Forum on Refugees [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijani delegation headed by the head of the State Migration Service, Vusal Huseynov, is taking part in the 2nd Global Forum on Refugees, Azernews reports.

The forum is organized jointly with the Swiss government and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva.

The Head of Service, who addressed the plenary session of the forum, spoke about the work done and achieved during the last period on the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees.

It was emphasized that after the liberation of our territories from occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan entered a new stage: the return of IDPs. In his speech, Huseynov emphasized that mine clearance in these territories is one of the important factors complicating the return and reintegration processes. It was noted that, taking into account the importance of this issue, the government of Azerbaijan counts on the support of the international community in solving these problems.

In addition to the large number of internally displaced persons, more than 250,000 refugees had also been expelled from Armenia. It was noted that the government had achieved a sustainable solution to the economic and social problems of these people, but attention was drawn to the importance of their return to their homeland in terms of the protection of human rights.

Then the Head of Service called for the effective implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees and expressed hope for better results in improving the situation of refugees within the framework of the third Global Forum on Refugees.

It should also be noted that the delegation representing Azerbaijan at the forum included representatives of the UN Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Geneva and other international organizations.

Within the framework of the forum, the Head of the State Migration Service, Mr. Vusal Huseynov, also met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Mr. Yasin Ekrem Serim.

At the meeting, the head of the service spoke with satisfaction about the constant strengthening of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Providing information on the activities of the State Migration Service, Mr. Vusal Huseynov noted that Turkish citizens occupy one of the first places among foreigners living and working in Azerbaijan.

Yasin Ekrem Serim, in turn, noted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye and expressed confidence that the existing cooperation in all spheres will be further strengthened.

In conclusion, the sides discussed possible steps to further simplify the movement and residence of citizens of the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest in the field of migration.

The Forum will continue its work until December 15.

The Forum, which is being held for the first time in 2019 and where Azerbaijan is also represented, is considered the world's largest international event on refugee issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz