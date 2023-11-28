Some 111,207 hectares cleared of mines since November 2020: ANAMA head

28 November 2023 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

"As a result of demining operations carried out from November 2020 to date, 111,207 hectares have been demined in Azerbaijan," Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), said at the II International Conference on "Combating Mine Action", Azernews reports.

"A total of 109,552 mines and other explosive objects (30,753 anti-personnel mines, 18,531 anti-tank mines, and 60,268 unexploded ordnance) were detected and neutralized," Chairman stressed.

The Chairman of the Board noted that Azerbaijan is among the countries most contaminated by mines globally. Suleymanov also mentioned that according to preliminary calculations, about 1.5 million mines were placed in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, and about 9 thousand square kilometers of territory were mined.

It should be noted that the II International Technical Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of international organizations, operating and production companies engaged in demining activities from 25 countries, government officials, as well as representatives of state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

