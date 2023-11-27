Digital Development and Transport ministry hosts reception of citizens [PHOTOS]

27 November 2023 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Today, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a reception of citizens in the city of Salyan.

Azernews informs that during the reception of residents of Hajigabul, Shirvan, Salyan, Neftchala, and Bilasuvar districts, appeals related to transport and telecommunications, including the Internet, broadcasting, and postal services were considered.

The Minister gave instructions to the heads of the relevant structures of the Ministry in connection with the operational study of appeals in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation.

Some of the problems raised in citizens' appeals immediately found a positive solution. Questions and appeals not related to the sphere of activity of the Ministry are registered and will be sent to the relevant authorities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz