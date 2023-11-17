Turkish FM congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of National Revival Day

17 November 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

"Our Azerbaijani brothers, who stood up for independence 35 years ago, liberated their occupied lands with the same spirit."

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye wrote in the "X" account on the occasion of November 17—National Revival Day.

"The flag that was raised in Baku that day is flying in the sky of all of Azerbaijan today. We congratulate you on the National Revival Day of Azerbaijan," the post reads.

