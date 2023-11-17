Azerbaijani Speaker takes part in 85th anniversary of Kyrgyz Parliament [PHOTOS]

17 November 2023 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of her working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova took part in an international conference dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan). Chairman of Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Shakiyev welcomed the Chairman of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and heads of other parliamentary delegations, Azernews reports.

According to the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department, speaking at the conference, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated the host country on the 85th anniversary of the Kyrgyz Parliament. In her speech, the Speaker of Milli Majlis noted that both Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have traveled a long way in development during the years of independence.

The speaker underlined that bilateral Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz relations, traditionally based on friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, are successfully developing in many areas, including political, trade-economic, cultural, and other spheres.

Sahiba Gafarova recalled that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. It was noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan go back to the depths of centuries and are expanding in accordance with the interests of the two nations.

Mutual visits of the heads of the two states, dynamics, and efficiency of high-level meetings have greatly contributed to the development and deepening of bilateral cooperation. In this regard, the Speaker of Milli Majlis emphasized the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to Azerbaijan in April last year, the Declaration on Strategic Partnership and the Memorandum on the Establishment of the Interstate Council signed during the visit, as well as the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan in October last year.

One of the factors positively influencing bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is the interaction of parliaments, the Milli Majlis Speaker further noted. Today, fruitful cooperation relations have been established between the legislative bodies of our countries, and there are good opportunities for their further deepening.

Sahiba Gafarova also touched upon the successful humanitarian cooperation, a vivid example of which, she said, was the opening of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Friendship Park in Bishkek and the Heydar Aliyev Educational Complex of School-Gymnasium No.20 named after Heydar Aliyev during the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan last October.

It should be noted that the participants of the international conference are chairmen of parliaments of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and a number of other countries.

