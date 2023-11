12 November 2023 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Pia Kauma visited Azerbaijan on November 12.

According to Azernews, the MP of the Milli Majlis, the head of Azerbaijan's delegation to the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev, and other officials welcomed the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pia Kauma, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

