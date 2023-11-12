GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Constitution Day

12 November 2023 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on November 12 - Constitution Day, Azernews reports.

"We congratulate the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Constitution Day and convey our best wishes," the Organization said.

Note that GUAM is a regional organization connecting Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova. The institution was established on October 10, 1997.

