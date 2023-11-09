Israeli Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of State Flag Day
Israeli Embassy shared a post on its official X account on the occasion of the Azerbaijan State Flag Day, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
"The Embassy of Israel congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day."
The Embassy of Israel 🇮🇱 congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/R4xRW7Dsoq— Israel in Azerbaijan (@IsraelinAZ) November 9, 2023
