Azernews.Az

Thursday November 9 2023

Israeli Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of State Flag Day

9 November 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)
Israeli Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of State Flag Day

Israeli Embassy shared a post on its official X account on the occasion of the Azerbaijan State Flag Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"The Embassy of Israel congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more