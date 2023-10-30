Iraqi delegation visits Shusha [PHOTOS]

30 October 2023 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by the Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Council of Representatives of the Republic of Iraq, Arshad Rashad Al-Salihi visited Azerbaijan's city of Shusha on Sunday, Azernews reports.

The visitors first arrived in Fuzuli district where they got acquainted with the Fuzuli International Airport and viewed the destructions caused by the Armenians during the occupation. They were informed about the reconstruction works and projects implemented by the government of Azerbaijan in the region following the liberation from occupation.

The Iraqi delegation, which visited Shusha, was also informed about the history of the city, the situation during the occupation, as well as the restoration and construction works carried out here under the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

As part of their visit to Shusha, the guests first toured the city square to view the monuments of prominent cultural figures of Azerbaijan: Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were vandalized during the occupation. They were informed about the city’s history and the construction of the fortress walls.

Then the Iraqi MPs visited the Jidir Duzu. It was brought to their attention that during the second Garabagh war, Azerbaijani soldiers, having climbed the rocks to the Jidir Duzu, liberated Shusha.

