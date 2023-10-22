Turkish Def Ministry announces start of "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 2023" exercise

22 October 2023 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

The "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 2023" joint military exercise, which will be held in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the centenary of the Republic of Turkiye, kicks off tomorrow, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced on the ministry's X account, Azernews reports.

Türkiye ve Azerbaycan'ın kara kuvvetleri unsurları arasındaki dostluk, iş birliği ve karşılıklı çalışabilirliği geliştirmek, bilgi ve tecrübe paylaşımında bulunmak ve birlikte harekât icra etme kabiliyetini geliştirmek amacıyla gerçekleştirilecek olan "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 2023… pic.twitter.com/OypmcasxN1 — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) October 22, 2023

"The "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 2023" exercise, which will be carried out with the aim of strengthening friendship, cooperation, and mutual activity between the ground troops of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, exchanging knowledge and experience, and increasing the ability to carry out joint operations will start tomorrow. Our F-16 planes that will serve in training have arrived in Azerbaijan," the Tuekish ministry said in the post.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said yesterday that the Air Forces of the two countries conducted exercises with the aviation equipment involved in the "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - 2023" joint tactical exercise.

It was noted that the aviation vehicles flying from the base airfields perform the tasks set for take-off and landing according to the plan, determining the coordinates of the ground targets belonging to the conventional enemy, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and other activities.

A large number of equipment, artillery, and aviation equipment, as well as engineering equipment and small boats from various types of troops of both fraternal countries, were involved in the exercise to be held on October 23-25.

