Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for development of military cooperation [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

7 October 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On October 6, a delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Kazakh delegation first visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor and laid flowers.

In the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) the guests laid flowers at the graves of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. They laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry hosted a solemn welcoming ceremony, and Azerbaijani and Kazakh Defense Ministers passed along the guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries accompanied by the military orchestra were performed. In accordance with the protocol, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov signed the “Book of Honor”.

At the expanded meeting, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister emphasized that the bilateral military cooperation between the two countries is based on friendship and fraternal relations.

The Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. The Kazakh Defense Minister congratulated his colleague on the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan prayed Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the Shehids (Martyrs) and expressed deep condolences to their relatives.

Colonel General R. Zhaksylykov expressed satisfaction with the current state of military cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises held in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea with the participation of warships and military personnel of the Naval Forces. The importance of the conducted exercises in terms of increasing the professionalism of servicemen was noted.

It was pointed out that the exchange of mutual experience in the army development of both countries is of special importance.

The sides discussed the development prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, and military educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

In the end, the "Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2024" was signed.

After the meeting, the delegation attended the Cybersecurity Hub of the Azerbaijan Army's General Staff, the Central Command Posts of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, and the Air Force. The visitors got acquainted with the general work done there.

---

