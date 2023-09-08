Armenian civilians pass through Lachin border crossing without hindrance [PHOTOS]

8 September 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

On September 8, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), conditions were created for the free movement of nine vehicles carrying Armenians through the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of the Khankandi-Gorus, Azernews reports.

The vehicles carried 30 people (4 ICRC members, 9 drivers, 10 patients, 6 escorts, and 1 medical worker).

Their movement is ensured after the verification of documents.

This once again shows that there are no restrictions on the passage of civilian Armenians through the border checkpoint. It also proves once again that Armenia’s claims that the Lachin road was blocked by Azerbaijan are untrue.

A total of 243 people passed through the Lachin checkpoint between 24 August and 8 September.

This once again demonstrates the absence of any obstacles or difficulties in the passage of Garabagh civilians of Armenian origin through the Lachin checkpoint and serves as further proof that Armenia's statements about the "blockade" of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan are lies and slander.

In order to prevent the transportation from Armenia of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment for the illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan (which have not been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 signed by the Azerbaijani, As an adequate response to the unilateral establishment by Armenia on 22 April of a border post on the border with Azerbaijan on the approach to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, on 23 April at 12: 00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan established a border post on its sovereign territory, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz