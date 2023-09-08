Azerbaijani, German FMs examine process of rapprochement with Armenia

8 September 2023 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the situation in the region and the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Giving detailed information about the current situation in the region to his interlocutor, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the statements disseminated by Yerevan about the “tense humanitarian situation” and the “blockade” are unfounded and are part of the political manipulations of Armenia.

The refusal of Armenia and the separatist regime created by it to accept Azerbaijan's proposals to organize the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and the Lachin road for the transportation of goods through the International Committee of the Red Cross proves the falsity of the allegations about the "humanitarian situation".

In general, the source of the threat is Armenia's provocative steps that hinder efforts to establish peace and security in the region in the post-conflict period, including statements in support of the separatist regime established in the Azerbaijani territories and the fact that Armenia has not yet withdrawn its armed forces from Azerbaijani territories.

During the telephone conversation, the German side was informed in detail about the ongoing military provocations of Armenia and land-mine threats.



Later, an exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest.

