Türkiye appoints defense industry adviser to Azerbaijan

6 September 2023 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Defense Industry Department of Turkiye has appointed an adviser to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Ilker Turkoz was appointed to this position.

For the first time in Turkiye's history, defense industry adviser positions have been established in nine countries. And the first appointment among them was made to Azerbaijan.

The day before, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchy met with Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev, accompanied by Defense Industry Adviser Ilker Turkoz. During the meeting, cooperation in the defense industry was discussed and consultations were held.

Adviser İlker Turkoz also met with ASELSAN Bakı CEO Ozgur Kyurüm.

