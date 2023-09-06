Delegation of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry visits Georgia [PHOTOS]

6 September 2023 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program for 2023, a group of military personnel from the Military Police Department of the Defense Ministry visited Georgia, Azernews reports, citing MoD.

The delegation first came to the Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, where they visited the monument of the National Leader and paid tribute to his memory by placing flowers in front of it.

Then the delegation visited the memorial erected in memory of the citizens who died for the territorial integrity and independence of Georgia in Heroes' Square.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation led by the head of the Military Police Department of the Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Elgun Aliyev, met with the head of the Military Police Department of the Georgian Defense Ministry, Colonel Kakha Petriashvili.

At the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the organization of activities of military police bodies, security, development prospects of existing cooperation, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

