Visits to prisons by members of the National Preventive Group continue

25 August 2023 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

According to the instructions of the Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva, a regular visit was carried out by the members of the National Preventive Group (MPG) without prior warning, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the visit, which was also attended by a medical member of the MPG, was to monitor the treatment of the detained persons, the conditions of detention in the institution and the state of ensuring the rights of the accused persons.

During the visit, Gagik Voskanyan, a member of the intelligence-sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Armenia, who illegally crossed the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on August 16 of this year in order to commit terrorist provocation, was received. The conditions of detention of the accused, his treatment, access to medical services and other issues according to the mandate of the National Preventive Mechanism were investigated, and the state of ensuring his rights according to international and national legislation was studied. The mentioned person expressed his satisfaction with the conditions of detention, his treatment and medical care.

The person interviewed in a confidential manner was informed about his rights, the powers of the Ombudsman, and international acts in the field of human rights were presented in his own language.

