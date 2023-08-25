Azerbaijan Army participating in multinational military exercise Agile Spirit 2023 [PHOTO]

25 August 2023 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are participating in the multinational military exercise Agile Spirit 2023 held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense

Representatives of 21 countries are involved in the tactical command-staff exercise.

The main emphasis in the international exercises is placed on ensuring combat coordination in the course of interoperability actions, the exchange of experience, and the improvement of professionalism, as well as the combat skills of military personnel.

Agile Spirit 2023 is an exercise that is taking place in Georgia. It started on Wednesday with a demonstration of C-17 military transport aircraft at Vaziani military base. 21 countries are taking part in the exercise, which is being led by the Georgian Defence Forces and the US Army Europe and Africa. The US Ambassador to Georgia and the Defence Attache were also present at the opening ceremony. The exercise will end on September 1.

The multinational exercise is held in Georgia for the 11th time.

