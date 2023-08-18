Azerbaijani Community protested in front of UN Headquarters in New York [PHOTOS]

18 August 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

A peaceful action of the Azerbaijani community was held in front of the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, Azernews reports.

The protesters opposed the attempt of Armenia, which has been pursuing an occupation policy for 30 years, to turn the UN Security Council into an instrument of political, military, and information-manipulative campaign.

During the actions “We demand justice for the destruction of the ecological environment of Garabagh!”, “We demand justice for the victims of land mines!”, “We demand justice for Azerbaijani hostages!”, “Release Azerbaijani hostages!”, “Stop ecological terrorism of Armenia!”, “Armenian mines killing civilians!” slogans were displayed.

The protesters called on the UN Security Council to take measures to protect the environment of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, put an end to Armenia's ecocide, provide international assistance for restoration work, and ensure the safety of Azerbaijani citizens in Garabagh. and for the protection of human rights.

Informational leaflets about the military and environmental crimes of Armenia were handed out to local residents interested in the action.

Members of the Armenian community tried to stage provocations during a peaceful protest, but our compatriots, who responded by waving Azerbaijani flags, calmly prevented this provocation.

It should be noted that members of the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis of America also took part in the action. Statements of the Coordinating Council and diaspora organizations in the United States regarding understanding and support for Azerbaijan's peaceful efforts in the region have been sent to the UN.

It should be noted that the UN Security Council discussed the issue of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. This step was included on the agenda at the request of Armenia and at the initiative of France.

