18 August 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Republic of Azerbaijan has approved a Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026, with the aim of achieving a powerful state with exemplary social welfare by 2030, Azernews reports, citing Agency.

The strategy outlines the steps that Azerbaijan needs to take in order to achieve this goal, including deep structural and institutional reforms, effective and efficient management of the state's role in the economy, and the strengthening of economic sovereignty.

One of the tasks outlined in the strategy is to expand the possibility of using bioenergy and geothermal energy and to create a "green energy" zone in the territories liberated from occupation. To achieve this, the strategy includes the use of geothermal energy. Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source that is generated by the natural heat of the Earth's core. It is a clean and sustainable energy source that can be used to generate electricity and heat and cool buildings.

The use of geothermal energy in Azerbaijan's Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026 is an important step towards achieving the country's goal of becoming a powerful state with exemplary social welfare by 2030. By utilizing this renewable energy source, Azerbaijan will be able to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and create a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy system.

