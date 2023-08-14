Armenian armed groups open fire at Azerbaijani Army’s positions

14 August 2023 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

On 13 August, from 22:45 to 07:05 on 14 August, the Armenian Armed Forces units from positions located in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha of Basarkechar region and the settlements of Arazdayan of Deval region, Mollabayramli of Kalbajar region and Heydarabad of Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan shelled the positions located in the direction of the stations from various caliber firearms, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Our units took response measures.

---

