Azerbaijan National Museum of Art starts cooperation with Izmir University [PHOTOS]

9 August 2023 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Museum of Art has started cooperation with the Aegean University in Izmir (Turkiye) to strengthen cultural ties and promote relations between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing Museum.

Within the framework of cooperation, the head of the International Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Museum Konul Rafiyeva visited Izmir. During the visit, on the initiative of the staff of the Faculty of Fine Arts, Design and Architecture of the Aegean University, a meeting was held with the head of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Izmir Murat Karachanta and his deputy Kaan Erge.

During the meeting, a tripartite protocol on cooperation between the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, Aegean University, and the Izmir Culture and Tourism Department was signed.

According to the protocol, it is planned to organize an exhibition of Turkish artworks from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art in Izmir and implement modular training programs for museum staff.

