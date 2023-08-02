AQTA hosted meeting with entrepreneurs importing high-risk products from Iran

2 August 2023 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AFSA) held a meeting with entrepreneurs importing high-risk products from Iran, Azernews reports, citing AFSA.

The event was held to review once again the situation in the field of import of veterinary control products from Iran to Azerbaijan, to further expand cooperation with entrepreneurs, to inform them about the current legislation and requirements, to help them organize their services in accordance with international requirements, as well as to listen to their proposals and ensure the implementation of relevant works.

At the meeting, detailed information was provided on food safety, including requirements and implemented measures in the field of import of high-risk products. It was informed that according to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Food Safety", which came into force on 1 January this year, the facilities where high-risk food products, especially animal products imported to our country are produced and processed must be approved. Therefore, the assessment of production facilities operating in exporting countries is conducted on-site or via video conference. The enterprises are approved or denied approval based on the results of the assessment.

At the end of the meeting, the ideas and suggestions of the entrepreneurs were heard, their questions were answered and relevant instructions were given.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz